SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane and surrounding areas are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Locations around the Inland Northwest will host a variety of events to observe and celebrate Memorial Day 2022.
Family Fun
Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho will offer free admission to military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers on May 28, 29, and 30 as part of their American Heroes’ Weekend. Spouses and children of these groups will also receive a discounted rate.
Fairmount Memorial Association will host the fourth annual Salute to Service Benefit Concert and Car Show will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on May 29 at 5:00 p.m.
This event will feature the Heather King Band, Gents Car Club, and Mt. Lakes Brewery. This event aims to raise money for local veterans.
Heather King, lead vocalist of the Heather King Band, said that the opportunity to perform at the Salute to Service benefit is a great way to give back to the community.
“We love music and we love playing for our community. It was an awesome way to show our support for the military and military families,” King said.
King encouraged people of all ages to attend Salute to Service and enjoy free hot dogs and beautiful scenery. She said that while the cemetery is often a somber place, it becomes vibrant during events like Salute to Service. She hopes to honor the people there and veterans through music.
“As an entertainer, this is kind of the only way I can give back. I want to offer relief and therapy through music, and let people know we’re here and we love you,” King said.
Memorial Services
The Fairmount Memorial Association will host a pancake breakfast and flag cruise on May 30 in honor of soldiers and veterans.
The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. at 508 N. Government Way, and the flag cruise will start there at 10:00 a.m.
Fairmount Memorial Association will also host a Race to Remember 5k in support of Meals on Wheels Spokane. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 28 at 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. Racers may run or walk the course, which is marked by over 1500 American flags.
Candace Aramburu, Director of HR & Marketing at Fairmount Memorial Association, said that the Race to Remember was made to help families remember their loved ones and to raise money for Meals on Wheels.
“The main point of the whole weekend is really just to bring people into our beautiful parks, remember their loved ones and then, of course, raise money for some great local nonprofits,” Aramburu said.
Registration for the race is open online. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane.
The Liberty Lake Centennial Rotary Club will host a Memorial Day Tribute at the Liberty Lake Pavillion Park on May 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a luminary display at Pavillion Park throughout Memorial Day weekend, with each luminary representing a fallen soldier.
Tickets to sponsor a luminary can be purchased online. Proceeds will support the Inland Northwest Honor Flight and the Liberty Lake Hometown Heroes Project.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 51 will host a Remembrance Event on May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at 300 W. Mission Ave. This event will include a complimentary lunch for veterans and their families.
The City of Hayden Veterans Commission will hold a wreath laying ceremony on May 30 at 9:30 a.m. The wreaths will be laid in Hayden Lake in honor of service people who got lost at sea. The ceremony will take place at the east end of Honeysuckle Ave. in Hayden, Idaho.
Nightlife
Lake Coeur D’Alene Cruises is hosting a Memorial Day weekend yacht party on May 29, featuring music from Seattle-based DJs SixFour, Matsu, and GrayMatte.
The cruise will depart at 7:00 p.m. from 115 S. 2nd St. in Coeur d'Alene and will return at 10:00 p.m. for disembarking. Tickets can be purchased online.
The Spokane Comedy Club will hold the Dope Show on May 29 at 4:20 p.m. The show will be hosted by Tyler Smith and will feature nationally touring comedians. Tickets can be purchased online.
Sports
Equinetrail Sports will host the Spokane Memorial Derby at Riverside State Park on May 28, 29, and 30. The horse rides consist of a trail challenge on May 28 and 29, followed by an obstacle course on May 30.
Spokane Indians Youth Baseball will host their Memorial Day Super Bash 2022 on May 27, 28, 29, and 30. The baseball games will be hosted at Franklin Park, Chief Garry Park, Rogers High School, Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, and Shadle Park High School.
There is no gate fee. Concessions will be available at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex and Shadle Park High School.
2022 Stars on Ice will be hosted at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on May 27, featuring U.S. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen. Tickets can be purchased online.