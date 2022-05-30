Leslie Lowe
Showers and thunderstorms are expected for this afternoon, with highs in the low 60's.
 
Other than a few lingering showers for the parts of the Cascades, Tuesday looks relatively quiet with a bit of patchy morning fog and mainly cloudy skies.  
We will enjoy a brief break through mid-week, with our next series of storms set to arrive Thursday night into Friday. So, don't put your umbrella away just yet as we will likely see scattered showers throughout the weekend. 
 
The upside is daytime highs will gradually be heading up into the low 70's through Saturday.
 

