We are beginning the day with dry conditions and cloudy skies. Through out the day we will expect a bit of a breeze. If you do have a picnic planned make sure you hold onto those paper plates and napkins! You will also want to do your lunch earlier because we do have changes on the way with scattered showers moving in. They are expected to push through by the mid-afternoon hours and linger through this evening. By tonight, we will see some of our cloud coverage breaking apart and drier conditions. Temperatures today top out cooler than yesterday and a bit below average in the mid 60's. Tonight, we drop to the low 50's.
Memorial Day Forecast
Grace Chapin
