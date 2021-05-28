SPOKANE, Wash. - With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, KHQ has some options for those looking to attend a tribute to honor our fallen soldiers.
Argonne WWI Memorial "Never Forget Garden" Ceremony:
WHEN: 11:00 a.m.
INFO: The Spokane Daughters have joined with the Fairmount Memorial Association, Society Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers Honor Guard , Boy Scouts of America, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center, and several others to plant the newest "never forget garden". They will be planting the 5th garden out of 10 planned.
Fairmount Memorial Association Memorial Day Ceremonies:
- 10 a.m. - Spokane Memorial Gardens conducted by Greater Spokane Elks #228
- 11 a.m. - Fairmount Memorial Park conducted by The Melvin M. Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League
- 11 a.m. - Pines Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Post #241
Post Falls Evergreen Cemetery Services:
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
INFO: "The City of Post Falls and American Legion Post 143 will pay tribute to our veterans with prayer, speeches, honor and color guard. The American Legion Post 143 will post flags on veterans’ graves beginning Friday morning, 5/28, and will remain through Memorial Day evening."
City of Hayden Memorial Ceremonies:
WHEN:
- 9:30 a.m. - Honeysuckle Beach
- 11:00 a.m. - McIntire Family Park Stage at Hayden City Hall
INFO: "The first ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Honeysuckle Beach with the laying of a memorial wreath and Tolling of the Boats honoring those service men and women lost at sea. This ceremony will include a prayer, rifle salute and taps." "The main ceremony will then begin at 11:00 a.m. at the McIntire Family Park stage at Hayden City Hall. It will include presentation of colors by the United States Submarine Veterans, the National Anthem sung by the 2020 Hayden’s Got Talent 2 nd place winner Ashley Cleveland, placement of a memorial wreath, welcome by Mayor Steve Griffitts, reading of new pavers, Memorial Day address by John and Stacey Holley, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace by the Hot Punch Highlanders and a rifle salute. The ceremony will conclude with taps and the retiring of colors."