SPOKANE, Wash. – Jeanine Hendershot has had a difficult year to say the least. She lost her Grandson Tyler to heart failure, so when the sign commemorating his memory was vandalized, she said it was heartbreaking.
"He had no right to do that. It wasn't his to take," said Hendershot.
Her Grandson Tyler was described by loved ones as having an innate ability to shine and touched the lives of many—specifically, one classmate who gifted the Hendershot family a Spiderman figurine at Tyler's funeral.
"That little boy at three or four years old maybe not even able to comprehend everything that had transpired, out of the goodness of his heart wanting us to have this because he liked Tyler and he knew how much Tyler liked Spiderman."
Their neighbor Anthony Dahlke built a sign, "Tyler's Lane," outside the Hendershot home and decorated it with Spiderman figurines to remember Tyler.
Dahlke says the road which once belonged to all now belongs to Tyler.
"Just that he won't be forgotten his spirit, I remember him riding his trike up and down the road, and now it's his road forever," said Dahlke.
However, last week Hendershot woke up to one of the figurines gone, and the sign almost pulled out of the ground. Camera footage from her home shows the culprit yanking the sign until the figurine was free.
"It really made me mad that someone could be so insensitive they don't know the backstory of that, but still, it's someone being a thug," said Hendershot.
Hendershot says she only has one request for the person responsible, "I hope that he would bring us back Spidey, toss him in the Yard I don't care how he were to do it, and maybe before the next time he does something like that, maybe stop and think what that might mean to those people."
Hendershot says she has filed a police report.