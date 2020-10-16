The family of Jason Fox is speaking out because they think the FBI should be involved in the search for their son's killer.
"His biological mother has been going back there every night and lighting a candle for him," Jason Fox's father, Michael Fox said.
But then Michael and Pepper Fox found the memorial vandalized with homophobic slurs written on it.
Already dealing with the heartache of losing their son, Michael Fox said he's now convinced his son was murdered because of his sexual orientation.
Jason Fox went missing in late September now his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
KHQ reached out to the Pend Oreille Sherriff's Office to see where their investigation stands but they said they could not comment.
Last week the Pend Oreille Sherriff's Office said they wouldn't discuss an active investigation but according to Michael it's the talk of the town.
"You could come to Newport and someone would say 'oh I know what happened it was this dude,' it's damn near common knowledge at this point," Michael Fox said.
Michael thinks that the FBI needs to be involved and he doesn't understand why that hasn't happened yet.
"It's very bizarre. I have never asked for anything except for them to do their job and be there to support me as a law abiding citizen when I need them the most and I don't feel like that's not happening," Michael Fox said.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information call the Pend Oreille Sherriff's Office at 509-447-3151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.