SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rogers High School gym is usually home to the Pirates. But Sunday, it hosted the memorial service for Steven "Stevie" Cavitt, who was shot and killed Downtown on October 16th.
"He was a family man," said Cavitt's aunt Virla Spencer. "He put his children first. He loved his friends, he loved his grandma. He loved his sisters and his brothers and his whole entire family."
"I love you bro, I miss you," said Chuyler Brantley, Cavitt's friend and former basketball teammate. "I'm going to write your name on my shoes every time I play now."
Cavitt graduated from Rogers High in 2014--the first in his family to graduate high school. He was 25, a father of five, and was hoping to become a sports therapist.
But, this wasn't your everyday memorial service.
"My son was a ballplayer," Donna Dansby, Cavitt's mother, said. "That's what he enjoyed, what he did every day after work. So that's how we're going to carry his legacy. We're going to have a game."
Before the game, friends and family shared memories of Cavitt, sang songs, prayed, and watched a slideshow with pictures throughout Cavitt's life. There was a dove release in front of the school.
Those who knew him said he only wanted to do great things and touched everyone he came across. Sunday's overwhelming turnout was proof.
"That's what brings us all here, because this is what he enjoyed to do," said Dansby. "This is what he did with his children, his closest friends, AAU coaches. I mean he just loved the game. It lets me know that he was loved, and cherished, and people valued his friendship. That's what it means to me."
A fitting send off for the former Pirate basketball standout.