Law enforcement from all over the state were on hand to see the unveiling of the Idaho Police K9 Memorial on Wednesday.
The monument is located outside the Idaho State Police headquarters in Meridian and is now part of the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial. The statue honors K9 team members who lost their lives in the line of duty serving alongside their sworn police officers.
The monument includes four names, with their agencies and end-of-watch date:
Kai - Bannock County Sheriff's Office - March 5, 1994
Rik - Bonneville County Sheriff's Office - June 5, 2002
Roscoe - Emmett Police Department - July 1, 2016
Jardo - Boise Police Department - Nov. 16, 2016
"ISP Troopers were honored to participate this evening in the unveiling of a statue honoring the four K9 partners who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," Idaho State Police said in a tweet.
KTVB says three of the dogs' handlers took part in the unveiling, which they felt was long overdue.
"I think the community does recognize the K9s as police officers and so really when you attack one of their police officers, you attack one of their police K9s, the community bands around us so this is very special for the Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho," Boise Police Det. Joe Andreoli told KTVB.
The back of the statue reads:
"The Heart of a Hero
My eyes are your eyes,
To watch and protect you and yours.
My ears are your ears,
To hear and detect evil minds in the dark.
My nose is your nose,
To scent the invader of your domain.
And so that you may live,
My life is also yours."
The Idaho Police K9 Memorial Facebook page shared dozens of photos from the unveiling event, showing all the law enforcement, fellow K9 officers and community that came to pay their respects.
Planning for the memorial began shortly after Jardo's death, when Cpl. Kevin Holtry was one of two officers who were wounded by the same suspect that shot Jardo.
"[The shooter's] intent was to kill me and any other officer that was there that day, and by Jardo's actions, I know he saved my life," Holtry told KTVB. "I'm proud to have known him."
ISP Troopers were honored to participate this evening in the unveiling of a statue honoring the four K9 partners who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The statue is now part of the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial on the ISP campus in Meridian. https://t.co/FiNaAMFfSv pic.twitter.com/zGkHcO9Vzm— Idaho State Police (@IdahoStPolice) May 16, 2019