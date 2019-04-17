LONGVIEW, Wash. - Memorial information for fallen Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosier has been released.
The Sheriff's Office has announced that the memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 1:00 pm at The Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon.
There will also be a live video feed at New Life Church in Longview, Washington.
Further details about the service, parking and other logistics will be shared by the Sheriff's Office when they are firmed up.
If you have questions, please check the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.