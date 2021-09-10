Memorial planned for beloved Mead School District educator who passed away from cancer

MEAD, Wash. - Laura Loomer was a staple in the Mead School District community.
If you had a student in band, choice or performing arts, chances are you've received an email from her or spoke with her at Mt. Spokane High School (MSHS).
Loomer spent the better part of the last two years battling cancer. Her last Facebook post said she was home from surgery and that doctors were pleased with the outcome. She was excited to celebrate her 60th birthday on May 6. Just a few weeks after the May 5 Facebook post, she lost her battle with cancer.
“My mom was full of joy and laughter," Claire Loomer, Laura's daughter, said. "She cared so much about all the students that she worked with."
Now, her Facebook page has become a memorial for her positive memory. Teachers are posting jokes and students are sharing songs that remind them of her.
Over the decades in the Mead School District, Loomer helped foster hundreds, if not thousands, of children through art and band programs as a teacher's aide. Many have said she was a cornerstone in the fine arts department at MSHS.
“She always was willing to do anything and everything she could to help them succeed. She was all of our biggest supporters,” Claire said.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. You can RSVP by reaching out to her daughter on Facebook.