SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane's Fallen Officers Memorial Project organized a ceremony Wednesday morning to honor and remember deceased Washington State Patrolman, John Wright.
A memorial sign and wreath were placed at the intersection of E. Sprague Ave and Barker Rd., which is where Patrolman John Wright was killed on June 28, 1953 at the age of 18.
Patrolman Wright was commissioned Sept. 10, 1951, in the 16th cadet class and was assigned to the Spokane Valley detachment.
He was killed during a hit-and-run incident while talking to a driver he had pulled over. While speaking with the driver, a car traveling at a high speed hit both cars and hit Patrolman Wright.
The driver fled the scene and was later arrested and convicted with a hit-and-run and criminal homicide.
He was sentenced to one year in jail.
Various Washington Police units came to the ceremony in Spokane Valley, including members from the Spokane Police Department.
"The idea is to have these memorial signs at this location so that our community is aware that officers have given their life in the line of duty to protect them. And, as a reminder to... not just the community, but to our law enforcement brothers and sisters that his life will never be forgotten," Capt. Tracie Meidl, Spokane Police Department, said.
The ceremony featured speeches, prayers, and eulogies from the Washington State Patrol.