SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago.
25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
In an attempt to save his life, fellow officers and the community turned out to donate blood in one of the largest blood drives in Spokane at that time. Lancaster survived for nearly a month before succumbing to his injuries on Nov. 18, 1943.
To honor his memory, Spokane Police Department has installed a sign in his memory at the intersection where he was hit in 1943.
Lancaster, a Gonzaga University graduate, was just 25 when he died. He left behind his wife and their two young daughters. Today, last remaining relative, one of his daughters now in her 80s, resides in Minnesota. She was unable to travel to Spokane for the ceremony, but she has made several donations to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project in her father's name.
Nearly eight decades later, SPD encourages the community to donate blood once again in honor of Lancaster. Washington and Idaho residents can check the Vitalant website for the nearest donation center.