SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been a challenging year for Abby Valentine after her son, 25-year-old Jeffery Valentine, was hit and killed at the intersection of Third Ave and Perry Street in April 2018.
Spokane Police said a drunk driver hit and killed him while going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The family set up a memorial at the intersection where their loved one was killed.
The other day, Valentine went to check on the makeshift memorial and was reduced to tears and feeling violated all over again.
"When I got there, somebody had vandalized his picture frame, broke the glass, took the frame out and took his picture," Valentine said.
Valentine and her son then started to clean up Jeffery's memorial, taking a cellphone video to show others the damage that had been done.
The grieving mother is now asking why someone would do this.
"I just don't understand why people would do that to his site," Valentine said. "It's really hurting me a lot because when I go there, you know we try to just replace the flowers and some stuff, and just to see that someone had vandalized it. I just don't understand why they went to that point to steal his stuff and break his items."
Valentine's mother has started a petition to change Washington State's DUI laws. To view the petition click here.