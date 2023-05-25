Leslie Lowe
I know many of you are making outdoor plans for the Memorial day weekend, and I would rather you be safe than be sorry! 
With that said I'm going to keep the threat of hit and miss thunderstorms and breezy conditions in the forecast through Friday and Saturday, with Saturday afternoon being the most active. Daytime highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 70's and 80's for the remainder of the week and weekend. When thunder roars, head in doors.
Remember to keep it tuned to nonstoplocal.com for everything you need to know about changing weather through the weekend. 
 

