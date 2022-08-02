SPOKANE, Wash. - The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
According to Spokane County Jail records, both men are now facing three counts of murder, four counts of assault, three counts of drive by shooting, attempting to elude a pursuing officer and malicious mischief.
Ott is also facing four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
Wynecoop is facing two additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.
Both have had their bond increased to over $2 million.