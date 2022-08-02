SPOKANE, Wash. - The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple new charges of first-degree attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded following the release of cellphone footage recorded by the duo of the incident.
According to Spokane County Jail records, both men are now facing three counts of first-degree murder (two attempted, one conspiracy), four counts of first-degree assault, three counts of drive by shooting, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts attempting to elude a pursuing officer, two counts of hit and run, and malicious mischief.
Ott faces an additional charge of possession of stolen property and two more counts of unlawful possession.
Both have had their bond increased to over $2 million.