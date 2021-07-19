BOTHELL, Wash. - A member of the men's USA Basketball team will not travel to Tokyo with the rest of the team.
Zach LaVine, who is from Bothell, Washington, was placed under health and safety protocols by the USA Basketball team.
USA Basketball said they hope LaVine will be able to join the team in Tokyo later in the week.
Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health & safety protocols & will not travel with the team to Tokyo today.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 19, 2021
We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.