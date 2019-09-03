COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - School hallways across North Idaho are ringing once again with the sound of school bells and children eager to begin the year.
Right there along with them is Andi West and Keith Orchard, two individuals who represent the Coeur d'Alene School District's new emphasis on mental health awareness in schools.
"It's wonderful," Orchard said. "It's a dream job."
West, a mental health coordinator, and Orchard, a mental health specialist, were hired by the schools district to help both teachers and students with everyday life.
Both West and Orchard are stationed at the districts office but said they will spend much of their time in the hallways and in Coeur d'Alene schools, connecting with students and teachers.
"We need to make sure our kids know how to take care of themselves, know how to be in relationships, how to negotiate their needs, know when to ask for help," West said.
The school district hired West and Orchard, along with several other guidance counselors and school psychologists, using funds from the recent $20 million dollar levy that passed in March 2018.
“The community showed up and said that mental health is important, which I think is incredible because not all communities say that,” West said.
The pressures of school, bullying, depression and all external factors that both students and teachers face have impacted the community of Coeur d'Alene, particularly in past last few years.
Coeur d'Alene High School Principal, Troy Schueller, and Coeur d'Alene High School student, Austin Croffot, both committed suicide in 2018.
West said being able to help both students and staff is paramount.
"If they are struggling with mental health issues, we don't want that to be something that's quiet," West said. “We want them to feel comfortable in school or with their friends, and to be able to say something and get the help that they need."