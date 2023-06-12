SPOKANE, Wash. — With representatives from 35 different states and 250 different agencies, Spokane is currently host to the largest conference of Mental Health Co-Responders in the country. The event, put on by the International Co-Responder Alliance, is the fourth Annual National Co-Responder Conference, or CoRCON.
Co-responders are generally mental health experts who help divert calls that would typically go to police or other first responder agencies. The event officially started on Monday, with a packed schedule where co-responders can share their stories and learn from each other.
“Co-response is, compared to most professions, or response models, is still in its infancy,” Round Rock (TX) Fire Department Mental Health Crisis Unit member, Daniel Sledge, said. “So I think getting people together with common goals and collaborating is super beneficial.”
Spokane’s own Behavioral Health Unit (BHU), a program run in coordination between Spokane Police, Spokane Valley Police, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Frontier Behavioral Health, will also get a chance to learn from leaders nationwide. Their department started in 2020 and has already had an impact.
According to statistics provided by the Spokane Police Department, this May the unit responded to 588 calls, resolving 75% of those without having to send anyone to the hospital or to jail. With 17% were emergently detained, only 2% of contacts ended in arrests.
“We always have an open mind and learn from others,” Spokane Police Lieutenant Jay Kernkamp said. “We certainly do not know it all.”
The conference is taking place at Centennial Hotel in downtown Spokane and will run through Wednesday. For additional information, visit the CoRCON website.