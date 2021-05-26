SPOKANE, Wash. - While COVID-19 is a public health crisis, it’s created a parallel epidemic involving mental health, especially among younger people. According to the CDC, among children 12 to 17-years-old, there was a 31 percent spike in mental health emergency room visits last year. As the world starts to reopen, Spokane's Health Officer says now is not the time to move on from your child's mental health. It's time to start paying attention.
During a virtual meeting addressing the importance of mental and behavioral health, post-pandemic, we asked Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez, to share some of the early signs of declining mental/behavioral health in children.
"You see that their performance in school, for example, starts to suffer or that their eating patterns have changed or that they're spending a lot of time on their own isolated," Velazquez said.
Part of the solution is going to be getting kids back out into the world, and Dr. Velazquez says that starts with getting vaccinated. He says about ten percent of Spokane County's 12 to 17-year-old's have at least gotten one shot and getting that number up is an ongoing effort, as schools are playing a big role in holding clinics to ensure everyone has access.
Rogers High School has vaccination appointments available tomorrow from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
You can register here https://srhd.org/events/2021/may-27-pfizer-vaccination-clinic