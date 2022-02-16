SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was basically crying for help. And nothing was done for him and now innocent man, you know, he's not on this earth anymore."
It was too little too late in a deadly confrontation in north Spokane last week that ended with one man dead and his son in jail charged with his murder.
Last week, we brought you the disturbing story of 24-year-old Drake Hughes, who called 911 to say he'd shot his father in the head. Court documents fill in the details of the killing supposedly planned out while Hughes was on meth.
However, there might have been signs he was having mental health issues weeks before the shooting.
"I contacted the Spokane police after he said, 'you might hear about me doing something bad. And people are gonna think I'm not okay,'" Life-long friend of Hughes Seth Moses said.
Weeks before Hughes took the life of his father, there were signs he was dealing with mental health issues.
"He was not okay," he said.
Moses describes Hughes as completely normal just last year having been honorably discharged from the Marines after five years of service.
"Drake was an awesome guy, super caring genuine," he said.
But in October, things changed.
"He started being different over the phone, texting," he said. "He would fixate on something and wouldn't be able to let go of it."
About a week before the incident, the text messages became more unsettling.
"It got to the point where he texted me, I think I'm losing it. And that's when I was okay. I tried to talk him down, like see what was going on," he said. "And then he talked about killing himself and being like a martyr."
The texts show a disturbing reality. Drake Hughes needs help.
"And that's what I was, okay, this is this isn't okay. That's when I contacted the VA hotline," he said.
Even after reaching out to every avenue he could think of, including Spokane police to do a welfare check.
"He told them that he was okay. At the end of the day, he wasn't okay," he said.
It's unclear if anything was done, but what is clear is that last Thursday, deputies got a domestic violence call. Hughes called 911 after shooting and killing his own father.
"We received a text message from him actually saying, hey, I killed my dad," he said.
Hughes is facing first-degree murder charges. An outcome nobody wanted. But it brings into light the importance of getting identifying and providing mental health care before it's too late.
"We can actually hold them in the hospital if they are at risk of hurting someone. And hopefully, that de-escalates things enough to prevent an incident from happening," Kim Chupurdia, a Psychologist for Multicare Behavioral Health said. "That person has to be honest, though, and, you know, actually say those things if they say I'm fine, I'm not going to do it. You know, we have to trust the people are being honest."
"Crisis tends to drive response. People might be apprehensive to address concerns they see with their family members or concerns they see with themselves for fear of how that might impact their job, their relationship," Sara Schumacher LMHC CMHS, a Licensed Mental Health Clinician at Inland NW Behavioral Health Hospital said. "There is an incredible network of providers in Spokane. Now, how do you access them? They are there, we are here."
While mental illness doesn't coincide with an increased risk of violence, there are risk factors like substance abuse. Court documents state Hughes was smoking meth earlier in the day.
According to a study by the American Psychological Association, out of the over 35,000 people they polled, nearly 3% of those with serious mental illness had committed violent acts in the last 2 to 4 years. That's compared to .8% with no mental illness. The study found when you mix mental illness with a substance use disorder, the number of people committing violent acts rose to 10%.
If you or someone you know needs help, here are a couple of links to resources in Spokane:
Here are some things to look out for, according to the experts interviewed:
- A change in behavior
- "What you can for sure, notice for almost anybody is a change, right? So if somebody used to be bubbly, then they're quiet. Or, you know, they used to be joking around, and now they don't answer the phone just anything that's that change in their behavior or their attitude. And what I would suggest doing is talk to them about it," Chupurdia said.
- Social Withdrawal
- "If we can get into more of a habit of awareness around behavioral health, not only the way that I am feeling and behaving or interacting with others but you know things even more intricate with behavioral health, substance use disorders, eating disorders, mental health crises, suicidality homicidally and really have an open forum open pathways to address those types of things without being terrified of what those outcomes might be," Schumacher said. "I think the more that we can get out of sort of single-lane perspective, and actually pay attention and trust our guts, to the people that are around us and that we're connected to, the more we're going to recognize different patterns of behavior.