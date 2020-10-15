Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer was driving home from work on Thursday, when he made eye contact with a man sitting on the railing of the Monroe Street Bridge.
"We had a gentleman that was on the bridge," Schaeffer recalled. "He explained he was in dire straits, lost his employment, lost his home, didn't have any money, and didn't have any way to access help."
Minutes later, Schaeffer discovered it was the man's second time sitting on the railing that day. The man, who is homeless, was upset with how his belongings were handled by a city clean-up crew. Spokane Police officers, Schaeffer, and other first-responders were able to convince the man to come off the railing and helped transport his belongings to a nearby homeless center.
"Part of his last resort was to end his life or find a way to solve his problems. He wasn't able to see past his initial problems and to what the future could be," Schaeffer said. "We took care of him the best way we know how. My hope is that we saved his life."
During both times the man sat atop the bridge's railing, the Monroe Street Bridge was completely shut down, while first responders convinced him to come down. It's a decision that heavily impacts traffic, but one Schaeffer believes should be made every time.
"The reality for us on that bridge is that, both times, another human being was in a really bad place. For us to intervene and have a positive impact on that person's life, we have to make accommodations," Schaeffer said. "That's really what life is about: adapting and taking up opportunities to improve people's lives, then moving on, and doing it again and again. It may have caused a little bit of inconvenience, but it saved a person's life. Not once, but twice."
Spokane has seen a significant decrease of people jumping off bridges. From 2014 to 2019, 20 people have jumped off bridges in Spokane, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.
In 2019, not a single person jumped off a bridge in Spokane, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.
However, 2020 is a year unlike any in recent memory. With COVID-19 and restrictions stemming from the pandemic, Schaeffer said there is "an increased incidents of mental-health-related incidents, calls to 911."
"People are feeling overwhelmed," he said. "I think everybody's level of stress is really high."
One Spokane woman has spent the past couple of years trying to make a difference on her own. Since 2018, Cassandra 'Cassie' Bond has placed placards of encouragement and love on the Monroe Street Bridge.
"I'd like it to be known as the bridge of hope instead," Bond told KHQ in August, after noting the Monroe Street Bridge's history of suicides.
Bond recently started a petition online to add permanent messages of hope on the bridge. As of Thursday, it has 1,409 signatures with a goal of 1,500.
Suicide is the most preventable cause of death, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. For a list of suicide prevention resources, click here.
If you or anyone you know needs help in any way, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
