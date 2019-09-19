Merriam-Webster has added 533 new words and new meanings to the dictionary as well as more than 4000 revisions to definitions, etymologies, pronunciations, and dates of first known use.
New words include:
- Deep state: an alleged secret governmental network operating extralegally. It may feel as though the term has been around since the time when men wore fedoras in Washington, but current evidence dates it only to the dawn of the current century.
- Pickleball: a newly popular court sport played with short-handled paddles and a perforated plastic ball (and an entry with a championship-level etymology).
- Free solo: a climb in which a rock climber uses no artificial aids for support and has no rope or other safety equipment for protection in case of a fall.
- Coulrophobia: meaning “abnormal fear of clowns.”
- Dad joke: a wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious or predictable pun or play on words and usually judged to be endearingly corny or unfunny
