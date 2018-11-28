A toy that's playful & productive? Sign me up!
A toy vacuum that actually features a cleaning function is becoming an increasingly popular gift idea for children as parents enter the holiday shopping season.
The Casdon Dyson Ball Toy Cleaner is a replica of the Dyson Ball Vacuum meant for children between 3 months and 9 years. The main feature that's got parents ordering away is the fact that it actually vacuums with a suction switch that runs on four C batteries.
The description of the toy vacuum from Casdon reads:
“Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house – just like the grown-ups! This Dyson Ball upright vacuum cleaner has been specially designed to be true to life, right down to the last detail so your little helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills.”
The vacuum runs for about $30 on Amazon.
While the vacuum isn't nearly as strong as a normal household vacuum, it does provide kids with an opportunity to help tidy up the house a bit during or right before making thousands of other ensuing messes.