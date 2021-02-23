This afternoon it's all about timing and temperatures with a chance for a rain/snow mix across the Inland Northwest. Temperatures on the rise means we will likely just see rain or a little bit of wet, heavy snow. To make things more messy we have breezy conditions in place. Gusts will not be as strong as what we saw yesterday, but can be expected in the 20mph range. But wait, there's more! We also have the chance to see some isolated thunderstorm activity. Graupel is expected to be associated with that action.
For the mountains more snow is expected for the second half of the day. We do have Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Avalanche Warnings in place, so if you did have any plans to travel across the passes expect tricky conditions.
Tomorrow we have a nice calm break on the way! Dry conditions are expected across the board with a return of the sunshine. This will be a short lived break as our next system is on the move Thursday.
