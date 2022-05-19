Cool and unsettled weather continues through out the remainder of the work week.
Winds are not quite as strong as Wednesday, but still seeing gust in the Spokane/CDA metro area upwards of 25 mph. We will see mainly cloudy skies and I have adjusted the forecast to include a few renegade showers throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Daytime highs Thursday in the upper 50's and low to mid 60's.
Friday, stormy conditions are expected as we wrap up the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Saturday, we will likely see partly cloudy skies, a few spotty showers and daytime highs that will climb into the low 60's. Meaning, so far, so good for the "Armed Forces Torchlight Parade"!