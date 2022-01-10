After a round of beautiful blue skies and sunshine over the weekend, our next series of storm is on the move.
The first wave, set to arrive this afternoon, will usher in some light snow flurries as well as pockets of freezing rain through this evening's commute, with a second wave set to arrive overnight delivering another round of light snow, rain/snow mix and or pockets of freezing rain lingering through your morning commute.
Daytime highs will slowly climb above average into the low 40's by the middle of the week, with quiet conditions expected for the end of the week and weekend.