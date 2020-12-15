Depending on your location today you have seen some snow, a mix and/or rain! It's all about timing and temperatures out there yet again, and as we head into the afternoon models are showing that messy precipitation continuing to fall. Winter Weather Advisories are set to expire around 4PM except for near Sandpoint where they will not expire until 7PM.
Daytime highs across the Inland Northwest are looking to hit just a handful of degrees above freezing today. Tomorrow, we will be sitting with above average temperatures for this time of the year. After our quick dry break, highs above freezing means with the next system moving in Spokane will most likely see a mix or just rain.
