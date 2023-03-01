We are watching another round of snow for Thursday; this system looks to bring a bit less snow....SO FAR! But enough to be inconvenient just in time for your Thursday morning commute. We will likely see an inch or two of snow for the Spokane area and about two inches for CDA and Post Falls where winter weather advisories are in place from 6am through noon Thursday . The mountains will see the highest impacts with this system, with winter storm warnings in place for Stevens and Snoqualmie pass with 12-24" of snow expected. Those warnings will hold from 4am Thursday through 4am Friday.
Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40's each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
Several rounds of light snow are possible for the weekend, with winter travel conditions expected for the mountains.