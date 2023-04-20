Leslie Lowe
Some could wake up to a messy, wet heavy snow Friday morning!  It looks like snow levels could possibly drop briefly to 2000-2800 ft before rising to 4000 ft.  Areas most likely affected are the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho as well as the higher benches around Spokane like the South Hill, 5-mile prairie, Bigalow Gulch and Mica peak.  
As far as snow accumulations, they will be light at most and shouldn't stick around for long as daytime highs pop into the low to mid 50's.  
Saturday, another break between systems and then Sunday, another system moves in, bringing another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day Monday.
Daytime highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows that will slowly creep up into the upper 30's and 40's. 

 

