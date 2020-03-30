A strong cold front delivers lofty winds today with gust to 40-45 mph. Wind advisories are in place from 11 am-7 pm from western Montana to Central Washington. In addition we will see valley rain, mountain snow and potential afternoon thunderstorms continuing through the day.
Temperatures and snow levels drop tonight bringing snow to valley floors Tuesday morning. Some areas including Spokane, CDA and the Palouse looking for a possible 1" of snow and 3-5" of new snow at Lookout pass.
Snow transitions to scattered showers/graupel by Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs dropping into the mid to upper 40's.
Messy, unsettled weather is expected through at least mid-week. with showers slowly tapering off by the second half of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.