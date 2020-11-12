It's quiet before our next system moves in. We could see some flurries out there this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. It's late tonight into the overnight hours that we are watching for that next system to move in our direction. Rain and snow are expected, it will be all about timing and temperatures. The National Weather Service is estimating the snow level at 1900ft, so an impact to tomorrow morning's commute is possible. Less than a half inch of accumulation is expected for Spokane.
Friday we will see the transition over to rain showers as temperatures are on the rise. Daytime highs are set for the 40s. For the mountain locations snow will continue to fall, in fact the National Weather Service does have watches and warnings in place. If you did have plans to travel across the mountain passes you might want to rethink those ideas. The winds are also picking up tomorrow too. Breezy conditions about 15-20mph are expected, with gusts around 30mph.
