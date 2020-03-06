Our next system moves in this afternoon, bringing valley rain and mountain snow to the Inland Northwest. Snow levels start above 4500 ft. and then drop to about 2400 ft. overnight Friday into Saturday morning, bringing a chance for a rain/snow messy mix to start our Saturday, before transitioning into rain for the remainder of the day. Sunday we clear out, setting things up for a nice start to the week. Daytime highs through the weekend drop into the mid 40's but head back up into the 50's mid-week.
Have a great weekend and don't forget to set those clocks forward an hour as we "Spring forward" at 2 AM Sunday.
