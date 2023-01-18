Our next system moves in on Wednesday, with a weak band that will bring scattered chances for a rain/snow mix to start the day.
 
The bulk of the action holds off until late afternoon and early evening, and with temperatures climbing to near 40 degrees in Spokane we will most likely see rain south of Highway 2.  With temperatures dropping overnight we will see the switch from rain to snow or rain/snow mix for Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest as this system wraps up.  
 
Fog settles Thursday morning and we will likely see some slush and ice to start the day on area roadways, especially for outlying areas. Be prepared for a slow morning commute. 
 
Weather is quiet through the end of the week, with daytime highs dropping back into the 30's, with overnight lows in the 20's. 
 
 
 

