Increasing clouds are anticipated this afternoon ahead of our next winter system. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s, then we will dip down into the upper 20s tonight. Snow is expected to arrive around 10PM. That's when the National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories going into place. Spokane can expect a couple inches of accumulation.
The snow will continue to fall during the overnight hours which means you can plan on a messy commute tomorrow with slick conditions and slow drive times. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time. We will see flurries to start the day, but by the afternoon hours it's looking like we could see a transition over to rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.