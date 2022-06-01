Meta released a new feature to Instagram Wednesday in a bid to increase the chances of finding missing children.
Instagram users in the U.S. will now see AMBER Alerts on their feed. These alerts will be sent to users in the area and include a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information about the missing child.
This comes on the back of a similar program started in 2015 on Facebook, Meta said the alerts have assisted in hundreds of child endangerment cases.
The alerts should only appear on your feed if you are within the search area. Instagram uses a variety of location data like the city you list on your profile, your IP address and if you have them enabled, your location services.
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”
The service is currently active in the U.S and will be rolling out to 25 more countries in the next few weeks.