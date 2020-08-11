Metallica is set to rock a drive-in theater near you towards the end of the month.
Metallica will return to a stage for the first time since September 2019, becoming the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-in Nights series. The band will feature a full set showing one night only on Saturday, Aug. 29 at hundreds of U.S. and Canadian theaters, including some in North Idaho and Washington.
"The concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience," a release reads.
The Metallica concert will be featured at the following Inland Northwest venues:
- Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In - Hayden, Idaho
- Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In - Grangeville, Idaho
- University of Idaho Drive-In - Moscow, Idaho
- Mirage Drive-In at Stampede - Omak, Wash.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m. (local venue time). The concert will feature a special performance by Three Days Grace. Tickets are $115 per car (up to 6 occupants).
Each ticket purchase comes with four digital downloads of Metallica's S&M2 album.
“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In
concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”
Metallica brought in a record crowd to the Spokane Arena back in December 2018. The band additionally donated some of its ticket sale money to Second Harvest and local community colleges have received grants from Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation.