SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Community College was granted $5,000 this year as part of All Within My Hands scholarship program. It's the fifth year SCC has been invited to participate in the initiative since the rock band founded it in 2019.
The Metallica Scholars Institution was launched to increase accessibility to career and skills training programs nationwide as part of the band's philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.
SCC is one of 42 colleges across 33 states to benefit from the MSI initiative.
"We are grateful to be continuing our relationship as a founding Metallica Scholars Initiative institution and to continue expanding access to higher education," said SCC Acting President Jenni Martin. "The connection between Metallica Scholars and our Workforce Transitions efforts could impact 350-500 students with services focused on reducing barriers to entry and retention."
SCC is the only college in Washington State to be a Metallica Scholars Institution (MSI), according to a press release from SCC.
The community college is one of 10 original institutions selected by the band to benefit from the program. For the first year of the initiative, SCC received $100,000 from MSI, mostly for manufacturing. Since then, the program has expanded to provide work opportunities and training in more diverse fields.
This year, SCC said it will also play an integral role in helping to guide the success of 11 new colleges joining the MSI program.
"The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results," said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. "Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program."