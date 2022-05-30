SPOKANE Wash. - A meteor shower known as the Tau Herculids may be visible on Monday night into the early hours of the morning.
The Tau Herculids meteor shower originated from a cosmic event nearly 20 years ago. In 1995, the 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann comet fragmented into large pieces of debris.
The earth will pass through the area of this comet and its debris on May 30 and 31. The fragments may enter earth’s atmosphere and burn up, causing a meteor shower.
The peak time to watch the meteor shower is 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The meteors will appear near the star Arcturus, which is located straight out from the tip of the Big Dipper’s handle.
The weather in Spokane during the meteor shower is predicted to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. The night of May 30 is a new moon, which helps with the visibility of meteors.
For the best chance of visibility, go to dark, rural areas with little light pollution. The more stars that are visible, the more meteors will be visible.
The Tau Herculids Meteor Shower may be difficult to see with the naked eye, as the meteorites are reportedly moving at relatively slow speeds. The fragments will need to be larger than average to be seen from earth.
While this meteor shower may sound unlikely, earth has never before encountered this exact clump of meteorites so the exact outcome of this event is unknown. A vibrant meteor shower is possible.
If local visibility is an issue, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting an online viewing of the meteor shower. The event begins at 9 p.m. Pacific Time on the Virtual Telescope Project website.