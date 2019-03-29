Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts, Residents Prepare for More Volcanic Activity

Watch again

Areas in Central Mexico are preparing for the worst after Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano unleashed a powerful explosion Thursday evening.

Mexican authorities had just raised the alert level for the volcano, indicating an increase in the intensity of activity, when the volcano exploded.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a large flash of light followed by incandescent material spilling out from the crater and down the mountainside. Reports show the explosion sent a massive column of gas and ash 8,200 feet above the volcano's crater.

Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention have warned residents to stay away from the volcano. Scientists monitoring Popocatepetl have observed more than 200 discharges from the volcano in the past 24 hours.

The center has now raised the volcano's alert level to the third-highest warning, indicating possible magma expulsion and explosions.

Popocatepetl has continued to spew smoke and ash over the last few years. The most recent major eruption back in 2000 forced the evacuation for nearly 50,000 residents in three Mexican states surrounding the peak of the mountain.