On Sunday, Mexico is threatening to take legal action against the United States for failing to protect its citizens after the mass shooting on the border city of El Paso.
According to NBC News, of the 20 people gunned down at a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall, at least six were Mexican citizens.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called Saturday’s shooting an “act of barbarism.”
Ebrard also said the Mexico president told him to ensure, “efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions.”
The shooter appears to have been targeting Hispanics and authorities are investigating it as a hate crime.