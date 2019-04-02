MHP Trooper's condition updated to stable after regaining consciousness

Watch again

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper has regained consciousness after being shot three times during an incident a few weeks ago in Evaro.

MHP says Trooper Wade Palmer's medical status has improved from critical to stable condition and he has been moved from the University of Utah Hospital's Neurological Critical Care Unit to the Neuro Acute Care Unit.

All of his interactions have been non-verbal, but he has shown recognition of specific people and commands. Palmer has reconstructive surgery scheduled for his jaw injuries later this week.

“We are immensely grateful for Trooper Palmer’s progress,” said Colonel Tom Butler, chief of the Montana Highway Patrol. “We remain hopeful as we see Wade continue to heal and make positive strides, however, we are fully aware that he has a long journey ahead of him. “We will be with him and his family every step of the way and we thank the public for their continued support and prayers.”

Trooper Palmer was shot three times in the head, face and neck back on March 15 after finding a suspect vehicle from a shooting near a casino. Another arriving trooper found Palmer still seat-belted in his car and shot. Three other civilians were shot in the incident, killing one.