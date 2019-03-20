MHP Trooper shot last week reported "stable, but still in extremely critical condition"

Watch again

The Montana Highway Patrol provided an update on the condition of Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot last week, after some false rumors were spreading.

MHP Colonel Butler and Lindsey Palmer provided a joint statement, with Lindsey saying her husband Trooper Palmer is stable, but his condition is still considered extremely critical after being shot three times in the head, face and neck.

Lindsey added that Trooper Palmer remains in a medically-induced coma at a Utah hospital and has not regained consciousness since the shooting on Friday, Mar. 15. A prognosis might not be available for some time due to the nature and extent of his injuries.

Colonel Butler stressed that people don't circulate rumors unless they have been verified by the MHP or Department of Justice, as it upsets the friends, relatives and colleagues of Trooper Palmer.

Colonel Butler's full statement reads: “There have been some false rumors circulating about Trooper Palmer’s condition,” Montana Highway Patrol Chief Tom Butler said. “While we understand that the chatter can arise from a place of genuine concern and goodwill, please understand that when Wade’s friends and relatives see misinformation posted about his condition, it is very upsetting, especially when they have to take the time and energy to dispel the rumors. With that in mind, please do not circulate or repeat a rumor or information about Trooper Palmer unless it has been verified by the Montana Highway Patrol or the Department of Justice. The Highway Patrol has been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement seen in recent days. It is clear the silent majority supports their law enforcement officers. Please continue to keep Trooper Palmer and the Missoula shooting victims in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lindsey's full statement reads: “Trooper Palmer was shot three times in the head, face and neck. He is stable but his condition is still considered extremely critical. He remains in a medically induced coma at a Utah hospital. He has not regained consciousness since the shooting on Friday. Due to the nature and extent of his injuries, it may be some time before we know more about his prognosis. The family asks for the public’s patience and for their understanding that updates will not necessarily be available on a daily basis. We will keep everyone updated as appropriate via the Highway Patrol and Department of Justice. We remain cautiously optimistic that Wade will continue to see steady improvements. We recognize, however, that the overall understanding of these improvements and what they mean in the long run is still evolving and unknown at this time. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers for Wade and for us.”