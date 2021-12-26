UPDATE: The Sun Bowl will not be cancelled. Organizers are looking for a replacement team to face the Cougs, though there's no word yet who the new challengers will be. We will report the new team as soon as it is announced, stay tuned for updates.
Previous Coverage:
EL PASO, Texas - The University of Miami announced the withdrawal the Hurricanes today from the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Washington State Cougars, originally set to take place Friday, Dec. 31 due to COVID-19 protocols. This is contrary to their release on Dec. 23 stating they were set to compete.
According to The Athletic, the Hurricanes had at least 20 players out on COVID protocols last week. No update on the number of players out at present, but Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Officer, Jennifer Strawley, said in the announcement that, "Due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority."
The announcement goes on to say, "We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience. I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past several days. We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner."
At this time, it's unknown what this means for the Sun Bowl. There has not been a statement at this time whether the game will be cancelled entirely, or if a new team will be invited to take the Hurricanes' place. The Cougs, however, seem game to play against another team.
New Head Coach Jacob Dickert tweeted, "Our team is in El Paso and willing to play any opponent. Our team just wants one more chance to finish this storied 2021 season."
In a statement from WSU, Director of Athletics Pat Chun said, "It is disappointing news that the University of Miami is unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. We will work with the Pac-12 Conference and the Sun Bowl Association to hopefully find a replacement for the game."