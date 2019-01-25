American Airlines kicked a Michigan family off a plane in Florida on Wednesday night over what the airline said were complaints from other passengers about their body odor.

Yossi Adler was told other people had complained about his family's body odor and they would have to leave.

"Within a minute after we sit down all of a sudden on of the ground crew comes up to us a goes sir you need to deplane," Adler said while recalling the experience. "We need to talk to you off the plane."

Adler insists he, nor anyone in his family, had body odor.

"We take showers everyday. I was like, 'What does that mean? You want me to go to the back of the plane get some deodorant, I'll do it.'"

Adler said the airline told him he could not fly on the plane.

"As I go to the gate to rebook, they were all holding their nose using paper to blow their nose, pretending it smells," Adler said. "What was upsetting was the manager said you don't take showers. And he thought we didn't take showers for that and I'm like, 'that is absurd.'"

Already embarrassed and inconvenienced, the Adlers weren't even able to get their checked luggage as promised. Adler said his family was left without clothes, a stoller or a carseat because of the incident.

Adler contends he and his family were kicked off because of their religion and not because of personal hygiene.

"There's a religious reason for some reason that they're kicking me off the plane. We don't have odor, OK? Nobody here has odor," Adler is heard saying on the video he shot.

Moments, later a ground crew member asked, "Now you told me for religious reasons you don't shower, is that what you said?"

Adler responded: "No I didn't! I shower every day. I said you kicked me off because of religious reasons."

American Airlines insisted that body odor, not religion, was behind Wednesday night's actions.