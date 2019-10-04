A Michigan mom has a warning for parents and their kids taking part in a burning challenge on social media, don't do it.
"I just want everybody to know that these challenges, or whatever they are watching on YouTube, is not worth your risking your life," mother Tabitha Cleary says. "I mean my son got burns second degree and could have been way, way worse."
Tabitha Cleary's plea to parents comes after her son was seriously burned in a social media challenge.
Her son was playing with a friend when he says he was sprayed with nail polish remover and set on fire.
Twelve-year-old Jason Cleary was burned on his chin, chest and stomach and suffered second-degree burns.
"The first time, the fire was little, and they swatted it off," Jason says. "Second time, they kept spraying nail polish remover on me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.