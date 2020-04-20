It's back! For a limited time, the Disney Bedtime Hotline has returned, giving kids a chance to hear a special goodnight message from Mickey Mouse and Friends.
For now through Thursday, April 30, parents/guardians can simply call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) toll-free and select one of five special messages for their little ones from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
The bedtime hotline is brought to you by ShopDisney.com, who are also offering free sleep activity cards and progress charts for kids as well as other bedtime items.
A recent survey showed that 77 percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed.
The Disney Bedtime Hotline was last available in September 2019, previously offering messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna/Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.
