Microsoft has announced they are increasing the price of their Xbox Live services.
 
According to the company, notifications will go out to people "over the next month" to let them know about the price increase. They add that "prices won't adjust until at least 45 days after you receive the messages."
 
One month of Xbox Live Gold will be $11, an increase of $1. Three months of Xbox Live Gold will be $30, an increase of $5. Finally, six months of Xbox Live Gold will cost $60, an increase of $20.
 
The reason for the increase is to push people towards their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate option, which costs $15 a month and offers online services as well as access to Xbox Game Pass, which offers over 100 unique titles to play on the console and Microsoft computers.
 
There is no price increase for people currently subscribed on a plan lasting six months or longer. 
 
