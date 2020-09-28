Microsoft reports outage, impacting virtual learning

Monday afternoon, Microsoft Outlook reported an outage with their systems.
In a Twitter post, Microsoft 365 Status writing, "we're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly."
Microsoft is the platform that Spokane Public Schools uses for virtual learning.
SPS parents telling KHQ that they have not been able to get into their children's classroom.
