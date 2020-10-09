Microsoft announced on Friday that it will be allowing its employees to permanently work from home if approved by a manager. Since the pandemic, businesses have become increasingly aware of the benefits, and downfalls, of employees working from home. As the pandemic progresses, a handful of companies have opted to bring their employees back to work in the office. Microsoft is one of the first large corporations to allow employees to work permanently from home.
The Seattle-based software maker has revealed an in-depth plan on creating a hybrid workplace to allow for greater flexibility once the U.S. offices eventually reopen.
Microsoft employees will now be able to work from home for less than 50% of their usual working week, or request for managers to approve permanent remote work if necessary. Although the company has outlined options for employees to work from home, Microsoft said that some roles may be difficult, if not impossible, to permanently transition to remote work.
This announcement is not just limited to employees working from home, but also allows employees to relocate both domestically and internationally if desired. These options are only outlined if it is deemed reasonable to the specific role, but Microsoft said that they hope to give their employees more freedom within their positions at the company.
The company announced that the compensation for employees that opt to relocate will be based on the company’s geopay scale and will pay employees according to where they live. The company also said that they will not offer relocation expenses.
This announcement comes just days after Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, said at the Wall Street CEO Council that he believes working from home can make employees feel like they are practically “sleeping at work.”
Nadella credits the use of online meetings in making it more difficult for employees to focus throughout the day when working at home. He also said that it becomes more challenging to see the line between family-life and work-life when employees work in a home office.
Although Nadella was initially skeptical of employees working from home permanently, shortly after this council he announced that employees would be able to work from home in a permanent capacity.
While Microsoft is currently leading the way in work from home plans, other companies are closely following suit. Facebook is moving thousands of jobs to remote work, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that up to half of the company’s employees could work remotely within five to 10 years.
